Pendleton SD eliminates 10 positions

PENDLETON, Ore.,- A multi-million dollar shortfall has forced the Pendleton School District to make steep cuts.

According to school officials, the $3 million deficit is because of a combination of factors, including a reduction in state funding, and a shrinking district.

In total, 10 positions were cut during the special board meeting Thursday evening, including the District Director, the District Coordinator and an assistant principal.

We're told the cuts were focused on administration in order to keep as many teachers in classrooms as possible, but the 2017-2018 school district could still end up feeling very different.

“The administrative cuts, well that doesn't mean that there's going to be less work across the district, it just means that that work will be spread across our current staff which is a substantial impact to everyone involved,” said Michelle Jones with the school district.

Jones added that she expects the district to know more about what other changes might need to be made during next month's budget meeting.