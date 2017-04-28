Deputies looking for man who jumped in Yakima River

TOPPENISH, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who allegedly jumped into the Yakima River after an accident. It happened just after midnight Friday on State Route 22 about two miles west of Toppenish on the Yakima River Bridge.

Troopers say the driver was going westbound when they crossed over the center lane and hit an oncoming semi. That's when the driver allegedly jumped in the river.

46-year-old Exequiel Ramirez of Las Vegas was driving the truck and wasn't hurt.

Right now the accident is under investigation and the charges are pending.