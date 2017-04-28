Update on construction in Pasco

PASCO, WA - While driving around town, you may notice construction crews are busy at work. One local city has a couple of long-term projects they want you to know about. Reporter Crystal Garcia found out that you're seeing signs like these around because they're working to keep up with community growth.

Driving down Broadmoor Boulevard up toward unincorporated Pasco, you'll run into construction and detours making way for a new housing development going up northeast of Burns Road between Convention Drive and Broadmoor. Developers are getting sewer, water, and more...all to keep up with demand.

"Pasco was one of the fastest developing cities and has been for quite a while," said Pasco Public Works Interim Director, Rick Terway. "So as we expand, the infrastructure has to expand with it."

Speaking of infrastructure, over in east Pasco, if you drive down 20th Avenue you'll see workers alongside roads, between Lewis all the way up to the Pasco Airport to update old traffic signals, curbs, and add new fire and police signal sensors.

"In a construction zone you want to slow down," Terway said. "You want to follow the signs and be cautious of the construction workers."

Pasco is modernizing the city to keep up with technology for its growing population. Both projects are expected to last at least the next couple months.