BE A MAN campaign wins national awards

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s BE A MAN men’s health awareness campaign has been awarded 2 Gold awards and 1 Silver award in the 34th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards. The three-and-a-half minute BE A MAN video, https://vimeo.com/193915283, focuses on the leading cancer killers of men and also cancers exclusive to men: lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer and testicular cancer. The BE A MAN campaign has sparked a conversation in the community about the need for men to be proactive about their health. The delivery of the BE A MAN message is conveyed via tough talk for guys with a healthy dose of humor.

The BE A MAN video was awarded Gold in the Health Promotion and Social Media categories and won Silver in the Digital Media category.

The following is courtesy of Heathcare Marketing Report:

The 34th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards is the oldest, largest and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competition. The awards are sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, the leading publication covering all aspects of healthcare marketing, advertising and strategic business development.

A national panel of judges reviewed every entry for execution, creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall break through advertising content and impact.

This year nearly 4,000 entries were received, making the awards the largest healthcare advertising awards competition and one of the ten largest of all advertising awards.

Gold awards were given to 367 entries, silver awards to 322 entries and bronze awards to 281 entries.

A complete list of winners can be found at: http://healthcare-advertising-awards.com/.