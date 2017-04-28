Member of the famed Osmond family in Tri-Cities for Saturday speaking event

KENNEWICK, WA - A member of the world-famous Osmond family is in eastern Washington for the weekend. Yes, the Osmonds.



Justin Osmond is the son of Merrill Osmond and, of course, Donny and Marie are Justin's aunt and uncle. Justin was born with 90% hearing loss, though. As part of a famous performing and musically talented family, Justin dealt with a lot growing up and learned how to overcome challenges.



Today, he's known for helping others with hearing loss all over the world and for motivational speaking and writing.



"Yeah, I wish I could hear better but I do better with my hearing aides. I wish I had a golden throat like my dad or Donny and Marie and those guys but that's okay. The meaning of life is to find your gift and the purpose of life is to share that. For me, I feel like my gift is hearing loss," said Osmond.



Osmond will be speaking at the Red Lion Hotel in Kennewick at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29th. Columbia Basin Hearing Center is hosting the event.



