Columbia Gardens Wine Village opening expected in September

KENNEWICK, WA - The Columbia Gardens Wine Village in Kennewick faced some difficulty with the snowy winter. But, with all that snow gone, three new buildings are now close to completion on the site.

However, just because outdoor construction had to come to a halt during the colder months doesn't mean construction stopped all together

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Skip Novakovich from the Port of Kennewick, who said "trusses were being built, the hvac systems were being built offline in enclosed facilities."

That's not all the progress that was made in the past few months, however. Of the three buildings in the village, one will be for barrel storage, and the other two will be for two wineries to host production and tasting experiences. As Novakovich told Kristina, those wineries have now been chosen for tenancy. In one building will be Bart Fawbush, the winemaker and owner of Bartholomew Winery in Seattle. In the other will be Victor Palencia, owner of Vino La Monarcha.

The six-million dollar project was originally set to finish in July. Now, the Banlin Construction team says the opening date will be in September, roughly a year after construction began.