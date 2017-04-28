Authorities still searching for man who jumped off bridge after car accident

TOPPENISH, WA - The Washington State Patrol is trying to find the driver who went missing from the scene of a crash in Toppenish for more than twelve hours.

WSP say that after the driver hit a semi head-on, they jumped into the Yakima River.

The crash happened at about 3:00 a.m. this morning on SR-22 on the Yakima River bridge that leads into Toppenish. Troopers say a man driving a white Nissan Sentra crossed the center line and hit a semi coming in the opposite direction.

The driver then got out of his car and jumped off the bridge into the water. The man has been missing ever since.

Troopers called in the Yakima County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team. The search was called off after deputies and troopers were unable to find what happened to the man. At this point, it is still unclear if the man drowned or made it to shore safely.

Thankfully, the semi truck driver was not hurt.