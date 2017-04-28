Authorities still searching for man who jumped off bridge after - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Authorities still searching for man who jumped off bridge after car accident

Posted: Updated:

TOPPENISH, WA - The Washington State Patrol is trying to find the driver who went missing from the scene of a crash in Toppenish for more than twelve hours.

WSP say that after the driver hit a semi head-on, they jumped into the Yakima River.

The crash happened at about 3:00 a.m. this morning on SR-22 on the Yakima River bridge that leads into Toppenish. Troopers say a man driving a white Nissan Sentra crossed the center line and hit a semi coming in the opposite direction.

The driver then got out of his car and jumped off the bridge into the water. The man has been missing ever since.

Troopers called in the Yakima County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team. The search was called off after deputies and troopers were unable to find what happened to the man. At this point, it is still unclear if the man drowned or made it to shore safely.

Thankfully, the semi truck driver was not hurt.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chase

    Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chase

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:16:50 GMT
    RICHLAND-  A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82  all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car. Jensen then ...More >>
    RICHLAND-  A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82  all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car. Jensen then ...More >>

  • Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies

    Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:21:08 GMT

    KENNEWICK-  Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning.  Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property.  The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge.  ...

    More >>

    KENNEWICK-  Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning.  Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property.  The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge.  ...

    More >>

  • Murder charge dropped against Yakima teen

    Murder charge dropped against Yakima teen

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:15:37 GMT
    YAKIMA-  Yakima County Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a 17 year old involved in a shooting last year.  The murder case against Angel Oliveras was dismissed Friday after a key witness backed out. Back in November of 2016 Oliveras, a 17 year old gang member, was accused of gunning down a rival. In a press release the Yakima County Prosecutors Office said they had no choice but to dismiss the case and refer it back to the Yakima Police D...More >>
    YAKIMA-  Yakima County Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a 17 year old involved in a shooting last year.  The murder case against Angel Oliveras was dismissed Friday after a key witness backed out. Back in November of 2016 Oliveras, a 17 year old gang member, was accused of gunning down a rival. In a press release the Yakima County Prosecutors Office said they had no choice but to dismiss the case and refer it back to the Yakima Police D...More >>
    •   