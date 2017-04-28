Homeless encampment in Walla Walla relocating soon

WALLA WALLA, WA - The City of Walla Walla is preparing to move the homeless encampment in a couple weeks.

Right now, the encampment is near a business, a baseball field, and the new pool. The City is asking people inside the camp to move out the week of May 15th. The City also has plans to work with social service agencies and the Homeless Alliance to make sure that happens.

The new location?

It's right by the Walla Walla Police Department.

"Primarily it'll remove the impact from business and residential community and put it more squarely on our shoulders," said David Brauhn with the City of Walla Walla.

The City owns the property where the new sleeping quarters will be. We're told it's not just a change in location; city leaders want to put rules in place and provide more structure for the encampment, like no drugs or alcohol inside.

Those rules would have to be submitted to the city council first.