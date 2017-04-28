Glenn's Hometown News: A comic collector's haven at Infinite Frontiers

KENNEWICK, WA - For this week's edition of Glenn's Hometown News, Glenn Cassie didn't have to travel far from the studio in Kennewick to find a collector's paradise that's been in town for decades.

The Tri-Cities are a group of three closely-tied cities in southeastern Washington: Richland, Pasco, and Kennewick. They're located at the confluence of the Yakima, Snake, and Columbia Rivers. With a population of just over 200,000, the region has experienced explosive growth during the past few decades, and has been rated one of the top 10 best places to raise a family.

In this week's travels, Glenn checked out a unique business called Infinite Frontiers; a haven for comic book collectors that's been here for 34 years. The owner, Dan Sanders, discusses how it all began.

"Originally started out as a science fiction and comic book store, because that's one of my main loves," said Sanders, "and it kind of migrated into a gaming and comic book store."

Sanders has lived in the Tri-Cities since 1962, and his first store opened in Pasco in 1983. Infinite Frontiers has been in its current location in Kennewick for 13 years. With comics and games stacked from floor to ceiling, you could spend the afternoon here browsing the unique merchandise. Glenn asked Sanders what his inspiration was for the store's interesting name.

"We did a little bit of soul-searching in the beginning and tried to mix science fiction with fantasy," Sanders said. "And, you know, thinking Star Trek, Star Wars, infinite things like that you know.....final frontier."

The store is a treasure trove of everything related to the world of comics, science fiction, and fantasy...as well as things old and new in the world of gaming.

Including dice. And lots of dice. Who knew that there were so many different shapes and sizes? With all this merchandise, and some of it decades old, Glenn wondered where all this merchandise comes from.

"We do some trading, a lot of that by collections from people, that are either getting out of it or inherited it; their collections," explained Sanders. "A lot of that can happen."

He also gets a lot of merchandise from comic book and gaming shows as well as sites like eBay, but his main suppliers are comic book distributors. In addition to carrying all of the new comics, most of the new games, and collectible card games, Sanders also carries a lot of items that are no longer in print. Perfect things for the collector.

"I always try to find what the customer wants, you know? That's a lot of fun too."

And that's what keeps his customers coming back. Customers like Chris Boyd, who's been coming here since the very beginning.

"I like the experience of coming here, talking to Dan, finding out what's new and check out whatever else he's got in lately," Boyd said.

Sanders says in this day and age of the internet, you can always find something cheaper. And with some of the more rare, mint-condition comics, they can run upwards of hundreds to even thousands of dollars. But like most of us, Glenn included, there's something about that personal level of service that can't be beat.

"People like to come in. I've got customers that have been here for 30 years, or longer," said Sanders. "I mean, I have a lot of loyal customers, so I have to be loyal to them."

Like most small businesses, the store has had its ups and downs over the years, and even years where he's taken a loss. But Sanders says he's married to his business, and we're sure glad he's stayed right here in the Tri-Cities.

"The people are great. That's the best thing about the Tri-Cities. They're nice people."

Coming up next Saturday, the first Saturday in May is the annual Free Comic Book Day at Infinite Frontiers. You can head into the store and get free comics, good for all ages. The store will be open from noon until six.

If you have something unique and interesting in your hometown, send Glenn a message at glenn.cassie@nbcrightnow.com.