Suit filed against KSD overlaps with former superintendent's new charges

KENNEWICK, WA - An update on a civil suit filed against Kennewick School District.

Today, lawyers from both sides went to court. KSD is accused of 'negligence' in dealing with former Kennewick High Teacher, Bill Pickerel, who is now a convicted sex offender.

Reporter Rex Carlin was in the courtroom today and learned that one of the topics discussed was how the prosecution could question former Kennewick Superintendent Paul Rosier, who now finds himself in his own legal troubles.

Rosier is currently facing charges after allegedly arranging sex with a minor. Rosier was KSD's superintendent from 1994 to 2006.

Pickerel was employed by KSD from 1960 to 1998, and stayed on after that as a part-time substitute, overlapping with Rosier's time as superintendent.

The prosecution wants to question Rosier, but with his pending charges also involving sexual crimes against children, the discussion today revolved around what, if anything, the prosecution could ask Rosier.

This trial is supposed to start in May, but it could get delayed because of a scheduling conflict for the judge who has to preside over a criminal trial in May, so this could get delayed into the summer.