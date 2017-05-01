Motorcycle crash leads to trouble for rider

RICHLAND, WA- Sunday afternoon traffic was slow on highway 240 for a little while officers responded to a motorcycle crash.

Washington State Patrol tells us the motorcyclist failed to stop for the car in front of him and tipped his bike. The man was not injured.

During the investigation, while on scene, they found out the biker was a new owner of his motorcycle. ESP officers tell us he didn't have his motorcycle license endorsement. Instead, he took the license plate off his boat and shouldn't have had the motorcycle on the road at all.

Charges for this crash are pending.