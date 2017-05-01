Yakima Police investigating after shots fired

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are looking for a silver or gray Lincoln LS they think may have been involved in a shooting. It happened around 6:30 along the 900 Block of Fruitvale Boulevard in Yakima.

Officers tell us multiple callers reported four to five shots being fired. Responding officers found glass and shell casings on the road. Right now, there haven't been any reports of injuries or victims.

If you know anything you're asked to call YPD at (509) 575-6200.

This is a developing story.