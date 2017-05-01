Investigators close case on Lynnwood apartment fire

LYNNWOOD, WA - Fire investigators have not been able to determine what cause a massive fire that destroyed an apartment complex under construction in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood in January. Lynnwood Police Detectives say there is too much damage. Investigators, however, have found no reason to suspect foul play.



Investigators recently closed the case on the fire, which was the largest in Lynnwood's history.



Construction on the 296-unit building was about 60 percent complete and damage was estimated in the millions.



Local investigators and a team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives interviewed dozens of witnesses and tracked numerous leads. An ATF report says unfinished drywall was a factor in how quickly the fire spread.