Man arrested after allegedly making threats

PASCO, WA - One man is in police custody after making threats at an apartment complex in Pasco. Officers received reports of a man making threats at the Stonegate Apartments around 11:00 Sunday night.

The victim accused Jose Luis Gomez of making threats to kill them while armed with a screwdriver. The victim says they don't know Gomez.

While officers were arresting Gomez for the threats, they found a white powder that tested positively for cocaine. Gomez is now being investigated for felony threats to kill and possession of cocaine.

Since Gomez had left his two year old child alone in the apartment while he was in the parking lot, officers stayed on scene with the child until someone could get there to care for him.