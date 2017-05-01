Police investigating hit and run accident involving stolen car

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police believe a hit and run from over the weekend may be connected to a stolen car and recent car prowling cases. Police say a blue Acura crashed into a fence on the 8700 Block of West 1st Avenue Sunday morning.

The driver ran off before officers got on the scene.

Officers say the Acura was stolen out of Kennewick last week. KPD is also investigating several vehicle prowls in the area that are believed to be related to this car.

If you know anything you should call KPD at (509) 628-0333.