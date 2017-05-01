Richland Police recover stolen car early Monday morning

PASCO, WA - Richland Police have recovered the stolen explorer they were looking for over the weekend. RPD found the stolen car early Monday morning. Pasco Police also found a pistol on the Cable Bridge that may be related to the case.

RPD put out a report just after midnight Sunday morning saying a 2002 Ford Explorer SUV had been taken within the past couple hours. It was described as having minor front end damage, with the hood held down by two straps and bungees.

Not long after officers sent out the report, a Pasco Police officer saw it driving southbound on 10th approaching Lewis and heading towards the Cable Bridge.

The driver refused to stop and continued over the bridge into Kennewick. Once on the Kennewick side, the SUV sped up and took off on 397 and the officer stopped following him.