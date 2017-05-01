CRIME STOPPERS: Jaime Luis Torres

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Jaime Luis Torres.

Torres is wanted for Escape from Community Custody and FTA Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Torres is 27 years old (DOB: 06/01/1989), 5'09", 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on the 600 block of S. Alder St., Kennewick WA.

If you have any information about where he is, let Crime Stoppers know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477.