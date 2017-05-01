21-year-old woman receives minor gunshot wound to head in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, WA – A 21-year-old Moses Lake woman sustained minor injuries during a shooting while driving in Moses Lake on Saturday night.

MACC dispatch answered numerous calls around 10:00 p.m. of two vehicles driving fast and shots fired near Lybbert Drive in the Upper Basin Homes neighborhood. Callers then reported that one of the vehicles had crashed on Paxson Drive below the Grant County Fair Grounds.

Deputies found a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria with a damaged axle on Paxson Drive. Witnesses said they saw a man running from the car. Deputies searched the area but did not find him.

While on the scene of the collision, Samaritan Hospital notified MACC that a 21-year-old female was in the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the right side of her head. The wound was described as a grazing wound and non-life-threatening.

Deputies went to Samaritan and found an Oldsmobile Alero in a parking stall. About one-quarter of the back window was shattered.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was in the waiting room and said that she and her two female passengers were driving west on Valley Road when another vehicle began tailgating them. They then heard two or more gunshots, one of which shattered the back window with the bullet apparently striking one of the passengers. They then drove to Samaritan Hospital for aid.

Both of the involved vehicles were impounded and deputies collected evidence at the scene. The investigation continues. Please note that there are some details of this case which can’t be divulged at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case #17GS04410. Tipsters can remain anonymous.