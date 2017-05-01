Best-selling author Wanda Brunstetter to speak at Sunnyside and West Valley Community Libraries

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley Libraries’ new author series, Authors Out Loud, continues this week with two talks by best-selling romance writer, Wanda Brunstetter, who has introduced millions of readers to the simple joys of Amish life. She is the author of nearly 90 books, which have sold over 10 million copies, and her work has been covered by Time Magazine, USA Today, Newsweek, Good Housekeeping, and more.

“Wanda really is a powerhouse in her genre, and is widely considered to be one of the founders of Amish romance fiction,” said Krystal Corbray, programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. “Being able to host her for two events is really exciting for us, especially since she’s a nationally-known author who lives right here in the Yakima Valley.”

Brunstetter will speak at the Sunnyside Library on Wednesday, May 3rd, and at the West Valley Community Library on Thursday, May 4th. Her talks will include a discussion of her writing influences, a preview of some of her newest titles, and will allow time for audience questions, Corbray said.

A book signing will follow each of her talks, with books available for purchase, courtesy of Inklings Bookshop. Both events are free.

Event details:

Wednesday, May 3rd, 5:00pm

Sunnyside Community Library

621 Grant Ave, Sunnyside, WA 98944

(509) 837-3234

Thursday, May 4th, 7:00pm

West Valley Community Library

223 S. 72nd Ave, Yakima, WA 98908

(509) 966-7070