Graduation dates for area school districts

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick School District announced its 2017-2018 school calendar, giving itself an extra week next school year in case there's another bad winter. The district usually holds graduation on the first Saturday in June, but next year it will be held a week later.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned more about what area school districts are doing to compensate for the school days missed because of bad weather.

What KSD is doing is moving some professional development days that have previously been scheduled for before the first day of school in the fall, into the school year. They are doing this to increase flexibility with the school calendar in case next year the district sees anything like the ten days of school the district lost because of weather this year.

Richland seniors will graduate June 2nd, while Kennewick and Pasco students will walk on June 3rd.

Yakima School District spreads its graduation dates out over four days.

Walla Walla students will graduate June 2nd, West Valley the 9th, Hermiston the 10th, and Prosser seniors will walk across the stage on the 17th.

Richland, Walla Walla, and other districts are requiring seniors to attend school on a couple Saturdays this spring in order to keep up graduation on the same date and make sure students have had enough classroom hours this year, which is something Kennewick doesn't want to have to deal with again.

For KSD, it's about making sure the uncertainty as to when graduation and the last day of school would be this year doesn't happen again...and when it comes to planning family vacations and trips, parents like knowing exactly when a school year will end.