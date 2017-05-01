May Day march in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Across the country and the world today, thousands gathered for May Day marches...some of which turned violent.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, usually sparks demonstrations over labor issues. But as Gilbert Magallon reported, local protests centered on President Trump's policies and immigration rights.

People of different races, ethnicities, and ages gathered at Miller Park in Yakima earlier today to march for immigrants. The march was organized by different groups, including One America.

"Our communities are under attack and we need to stand up," said Mary Lopez with One America. "We need to march on the streets and say, 'hey, we are here, we want to fight for immigrants, for refugees, for people of color, for LGBTQ, for everyone.'"

Hundreds from around the area joined.

"I support immigrants and I think right now especially, it is important to stand in solidarity with the workers in America," said Clara Lessig, a marcher.

"First of all, there is a lot of dependence we have on immigrant labor," said marcher Aileen Kane, "and even immigrant children going in the schools."

Multiple speakers took the stage to motivate marchers.

"We would take our arms and lock up with the person next to us, lock up with the one next to you, arm-in-arm," said Reverend William Pride, a speaker.

Yakama Nation showed their support through a dance.

Marchers took to the streets at 1:30 p.m., stopping at three different locations around downtown, including Dan Newhouse's office, the William O. Douglas Federal Building, and the Yakima County Courthouse...to demonstrate that they do have a voice and that they want equality.