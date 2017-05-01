Calorie counts on menus

KENNEWICK, WA - Consumers hoping to consistently find out how many calories are in those fries, burgers, or pizza may have to wait a little longer...once again.

New government rules listing calories in some restaurant and store meals are set to go into effect next week after years of delays.

But they could be pushed back again if grocery stores, convenience stores, and pizza delivery chains get their way.

Originally passed as part of the health care overhaul six years ago, the law requires restaurants and other establishments that sell prepared foods and have 20 or more locations to post the calorie content of food on their menus, menu boards, and displays.

The deadline is set for this Friday, May 5th.

Restaurants and other retailers originally had until the end of 2015 to comply, but that was pushed to 2016 and then to May of this year as some businesses lobbied against the rules, calling them burdensome.

Some business owners are hoping to either delay the menu labeling rules again or revise the law, making it easier for some businesses to comply.