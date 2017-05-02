Reports say Dept. of Energy isn't preventing fraud at Hanford

HANFORD, WA - A new report says the U.S. Department of Energy isn't doing enough to prevent fraud among its contractors, including at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.



The report was issued Monday by the Government Accountability Office. The agency issued the report after incidents of alleged fraud by DOE contractors, including two at Hanford.



In one case, employees of Fluor Hanford Inc. charged appliances and TVs for their own use to federal credit cards or they received kickbacks for purchases they made. Fluor paid $4 million to settle with the government in 2011.



In another, Hanford vitrification plant contractor Bechtel National and a subcontractor agreed in November to pay $125 million to settle allegations that they had charged DOE for parts and work that did not meet government standards.

