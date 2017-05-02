District says Richland High School is safe after shooting threats

RICHLAND, WA - Richland High School was open as usual today, but with a student under emergency expulsion after he allegedly made threats last night on social media.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that Richland Police and Richland School District both put out statements via Facebook this morning updating parents and students on the situation, that allegedly started last night on the Snapchat app.

RPD's statement said officers responded to the student's home and verified he was in the custody of his parents and had no access to weapons.

RSD's statement included that the student was placed on an emergency expulsion as law enforcement continues a criminal investigation.

Richland Police Department's statement adds that the Benton County Prosecutor's Office will also review the case and decide whether to proceed with charges against the student.

