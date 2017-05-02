Newscast Director - Part Time KNDO/U

Posted on 5/02/17

Newscast Director - Part Time

NBC RIGHT NOW in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington is looking for a Newscast Director on a part time basis.

We are seeking a creative technical director, who is willing to work hand and hand with the producer of a daily 30 minute newscast. We’re a great place to start your journalism career!

Applicants should have a college degree in journalism or related field, good driving record and pass a pre-employment drug test.

Please email your resume and link to your reel to or mail to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com or mail to Jana Gray, News Director 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA. 99336.

EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply.