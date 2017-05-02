Run For Rescue

Saturday, May 13th

9:00am

Howard Amon Park in Richland, Gazebo near the Community Center

Event Day Contact: Lorna Dirks

The 6th annual run, formally called Run For Rice, will include a choice of a 10K, 5K, or 1 mile. It is for serious runners as well as joggers and walkers. OK2Botay Steel Drum Band will perform.

The run is organized by Bethel Church to benefit Agape International Missions (AIM) in Cambodia; an organization committed to rescuing children from human trafficking. One hundred percent of the run proceeds will help fund food and the day-to-day living costs for rescued kids. AIM’s work in Cambodia impacts 10,000+ people a year. Its projects prevent, rescue, restore and reintegrate victims. Last year the run raised over $10,000 for AIM.



Run for Rescue also supports AIM’s efforts in Cambodia by purchasing all of the run’s T-shirts and prizes (canvas bags and bracelets) from the AIM Employment Center (AEC). AIM created the Center so that rescued girls would be able to learn the skills they need to build an independent life.

On race day, all four Bush Car Wash locations will donate $1 to AIM for every car washed. Last year Bush donated over $2,000 from race day car wash proceeds.

Register at bthl.ch/r4r or the morning of the event between 8:00 & 8:30 a.m.

$20 per person / or $45 per family. Run for Rescue T-shirts are $15.

Contact: Jill Cullen/509.430.4426 or gregandjill@charter.net