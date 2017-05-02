Dialed In: Justin Osmond shares some ''untold stories'' of the f - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dialed In: Justin Osmond shares some ''untold stories'' of the famous family

KENNEWICK, WA - A member of the famed Osmond family visited Tri-Cities recently for a motivational speech. Justin Osmond was born with profound hearing loss, something the Osmonds were already familiar with.

Click the video to hear Justin talk about overcoming obstacles and share some of what he calls the ''untold stories'' of his well-known family.

