WSP to ensure safe travels for those attending WSU graduation

PULLMAN, WA – Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers will be patrolling highways across the state this week to ensure safe travels for all the students and families headed to Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman for graduation. Over 3,000 students are expected to participate in this year’s commencement ceremony on Saturday May 6th. Troopers will be paying particular attention to distracted driving, speed and impaired driving violations.

We know that many students make multiple trips to and from Pullman this time of year as they move off campus. Drivers traveling across the state are also high encouraged to take breaks and rest if they become drowsy. Drowsy driving crashes are extremely dangerous and can often be fatal. Motorists should expect to see increased traffic in and around the Pullman area throughout the weekend, especially on State Route 195 and State Route 26.

Motorists headed to WSU are encouraged to pay close attention to road and weather conditions and to put their electronic devices away while traveling to and from Pullman. Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal crashes in Washington State. The fine for improper use of cell phone or texting is $136.

The WSP will be working hard throughout the week to ensure everyone heading to and from Pullman has a safe and enjoyable graduation experience. #BeSafeCougs