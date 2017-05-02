Annual antler collecting at Oak Creek Wildlife Area

NACHES, WA - Every year in May, many gather at the Oak Creek Wildlife Area in Naches to collect antlers. Yesterday, close to 200 people rushed to the Oak Creek Wildlife Area to get their hands on some.

"These people were here most of the weekend anticipating the opening yesterday morning at six o'clock," said Greg Mackey, Manager at Oak Creek Wildlife Area.

Some collecting them as trophies and others for profit. Mackey says antlers sell for $20 a pound. In the winter, Oak Creek serves as a feeding station for thousands of elk, and that's why there are so many antlers.

"The peak count here was between 13 and 14 hundred, but Oak Creek has five separate feed sites," said Mackey.

Mackey says ten to twenty percent of the elk were male, resulting in between 260 and 520 antlers at one site. If you're interested in collecting some antlers, we'll there's still time, but you might want to head out soon.

"This year we had kind of a rough, long winter, so the elk were more concentrated," Mackey said. "And that brings your odds up during the first day and definitely down beyond the first day."