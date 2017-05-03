Police looking for suspect in early morning assault

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a man they say allegedly assaulted two people. Officer responded to an assault in progress early Wednesday morning on the 3800 Block of Plaza Way.

Police say Jamon Fritsch assaulted two employees at his workplace before driving off.

He was last seen driving a tan Chevrolet Equinox with a Washington license plate BCU1946.

If you have seen Fritsch or know anything you should call KPD at (509) 628-0333.