Semi involved accident causes backups on Interstate 82

UPDATE 8:46 AM:

YAKIMA, WA- WSDOT has opened US 12 eastbound at milepost 201. "I-82 eastbound milepost 32 has the right lane open at this time. The left lane will remain closed while crews unload the trailer in preparation for removal. An estimated time to clear the scene and open both lanes of I-82 is four to six hours.," according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

----------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

YAKIMA, WA - Troopers are working to get an accident cleared on Interstate 82. It happened around 5:30 Wednesday morning near the first street ramp in Yakima. WSP tells us a semi and truck collided in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 12 is closed at 16th and I-82 is closed at North First.

Right now there is no definite time when the Department of Transportation will reopen the roads.