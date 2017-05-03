Man facing multiple charges after incident at child development - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man facing multiple charges after incident at child development center

YAKIMA, WA - Police say nearly two dozen charges are expected against a man following an incident at a Yakima child development center.
 
19 children ages three and four were allegedly playing in a fenced area at the center when police say a 31-year-old man approached Tuesday morning.
 
Police say the children were never in immediate danger but the man, a documented mental health patient, allegedly used hand gestures mimicking a gun and threatened to kill them.
 
Police arrested the man on suspicion of 21 counts of felony harassment involving the children and two adults with them.

