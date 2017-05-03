CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dash cam video shows small plane crash in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, WA - Dramatic dash cam video shows the moment a plane comes crashing down on a busy street. It happened as the plane took off from an airport.

In the video, you can see several cars stopped in traffic when all of a sudden a plane comes flying into view, sparking a telephone pole, before erupting into a ball of flames. You then see smoke billowing from the crash site.

The fire did burn an SUV, but amazingly no one on board or on the ground was hurt.

Amanda Hayes was driving on the road and saw it all happen. She says, "Before I knew it, I could feel the heat on my face and the fireball and the wing clipped the van and, I was certain when it was over."

The pilot says he lost engine power and while he was trying to land hit a power line.

Right now, investigators are trying to figure out what caused the plane to go down.