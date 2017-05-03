Man faces 21 charges for felony harassment of children

YAKIMA, WA - A man is in jail for making a terrifying threat to nearly two dozen kids at a day care center.

Robert Rodriguez made his preliminary appearance this afternoon, and is now facing nearly two dozen counts of felony harassment.

According to police, yesterday morning Rodriguez went up to the Jewitt Child Development Center on F and 3rd Street, made a gun gesture, and told 19 kids that he was going to kill them.

All the victims were just three to four years old. Two teachers were also outside at the time, and they called police.

When he was arrested, officers didn't find any weapon on Rodriguez, but according to YPD he is a known mental health patient.

He's now facing 21 felony counts and is being held on a $20,000 bond. He will be back in court in two weeks for his arraignment.

--------------------------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA (AP) - Police say nearly two dozen charges are expected against a man following an incident at a Yakima child development center.

19 children ages three and four were playing in a fenced area at the center when police say a 31-year-old man approached Tuesday morning.

Police say the children were never in immediate danger, but the man - a documented mental health patient - used hand gestures mimicking a gun and threatened to kill them.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of 21 counts of felony harassment involving the children and two adults with them.