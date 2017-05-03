Semi driver falls asleep and rolls trailer; blocks I-82 eastbound

YAKIMA, WA - On Wednesday morning at around 5:30 a.m., a semi driver fell asleep while driving on I-82, ultimately causing his trailer to roll, striking another vehicle and blocking the freeway.

23-year-old Jordan E. Wille was driving a semi eastbound on I-82 at milepost 31 when he fell asleep. His vehicle had already left the roadway when he over-corrected and caused the trailer to roll. The semi struck a Ford F150 pickup driven by 46-year-old Randy L. Richardson, and both vehicles struck the guardrail.

The eastbound lanes of I-82 were blocked for an extended period of time. The semi trailer was left at the scene for later removal.

Neither Wille nor Richardson were injured. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

Wille has been charged with Negligent Driving in the Second Degree.

----------------------------------------------

8:46 AM UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA- WSDOT has opened US 12 eastbound at milepost 201. "I-82 eastbound milepost 32 has the right lane open at this time. The left lane will remain closed while crews unload the trailer in preparation for removal. An estimated time to clear the scene and open both lanes of I-82 is four to six hours.," according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

----------------------------------------------

7:15 AM PREVIOUS:

YAKIMA, WA - Troopers are working to get an accident cleared on Interstate 82. It happened around 5:30 Wednesday morning near the first street ramp in Yakima. WSP tells us a semi and truck collided in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 12 is closed at 16th and I-82 is closed at North First.

Right now there is no definite time when the Department of Transportation will reopen the roads.