CRIME STOPPERS: Elden Dow McCullough

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police for Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Elden Dow McCullough.

McCullough's last known residence city is Pasco, WA.

McCullough is 36 years old (DOB: 08/20/80), white, 6 feet, 173 lbs., with blond hair and hazel eyes. He has faces tattooed on his right forearm.

McCullough has a felony warrant from Department of Corrections for Escape from Community Custody. His original charge is for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.