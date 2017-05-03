Richland car tabs to soon cost $20 more

RICHLAND, WA - The little plastic sticker on your license plate will cost you $20 more a year soon, if you live in Richland.

The Richland City Council finalized its decision to increase the price of car tabs at a meeting last night. The $20 hike will help pay for pavement maintenance for the entire city, and a third of the money will go towards the Duportail Bridge Project.

A few citizens showed up and expressed their concerns at the meeting last night about a few things.

"I don't see any provisions for people who own more than one vehicle," said Mike S. "I own four vehicles. It seems to me that this is excessive taxation."

"I was just wondering if any other alternatives have been considered besides the license tab," Anne F. said. "A 20 dollar license tab hits someone on a fixed income a lot harder than it does maybe you or I."

The city council said they did look at alternatives, like tolls, property tax or sales tax revenue. But ultimately they said people should pay a fee based on what the service actually does.

The council says the $20 fee is good for 20 years, so people don't have to worry about rates changing in the near future.

The increased fee is set to go into effect in January.