This summer's events sponsored by HAPO

KENNEWICK, WA - With these temperatures and the sunshine today, summer sure feels like it's just about here. Perfect timing as HAPO kicks off its ninth year as the official sponsor of summer, participating in lots of events like the Live At Five Summer Concert Series, Cool Desert Nights, River of Fire Festival, and of course, The HAPO Columbia Cup.

In fact, at this year's Water Follies, they're anticipating some great additions.

"I think, especially with environment today, it's more important people want to see us out in the community," said Steve Anderson, President and CEO of HAPO. "They want to know we're actively bringing value to the community."

"This year we're working on getting later vintage boats, something you and I would be more familiar with, and that's the Pay-N-Pak," Tri-City Water Follies Event Coordinator, Kathy Powell, said. "It was a first for many things and everyone seemed to really enjoy that boat."

It's been decades since the Pay-N-Pak has been at Water Follies, and for the first year, Food Truck Fridays is a part of it all...so it sounds like it'll be a fun summer.