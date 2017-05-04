Kennewick Police perform early morning drug bust

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department took an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine into custody as evidence after serving a search warrant in the 7100 block of West 4th Avenue early Thursday morning.

This search warrant comes as a drug investigation out of the area led to the home. KPD is assisting the other law enforcement agency with the investigation. NBC Right Now reporter Crystal Garcia was the only reporter on scene as the search warrant was conducted.

Police got on scene around 4 a.m. and stayed for about two hours.

As of 7 a.m. no one has been taken into custody, neighbors say the people living in the home where the drugs were found had just moved in about a day ago.

The investigation is ongoing.