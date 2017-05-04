Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Right now firefighters are investigating a Wednesday night house fire. It started around 6:20 p.m. On the 1500 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

When firefighters got on scene, they found smoke coming out of a vacant house. Fire crews were able to get access from the back of the building and found the main fire. They quickly got the fire under control. 15 firefighters worked together to knock down the flames.

Firefighters shut down the road for about an hour and a half while they battled the flames. Firefighters are estimating the fire caused about $30,000 in property damage.

Investigators say the fire is suspicious and are investigating.