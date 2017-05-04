Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

KENNEWICK, WA - A 40-year-old man is in police custody after barricading himself inside an apartment with a woman and small child.

A Kennewick Police officer was doing an extra patrol when he saw a dark colored SUV run a stop sign at 7th and Morain Street. After stopping the SUV in the parking lot on the 3300 block of West 9th Ave, a man got out of the car and was uncooperative and very annoyed with police.

Police say the situation escalated and the driver did have a handgun on his hip. Back-up officers arrived and the driver still wouldn't cooperate. KPD negotiated and fired less-lethal bean bag rounds at the suspect. He was hit four times and still didn't comply with police.

That's when he ran into his nearby apartment and wouldn't come out. After more negotiations, officers convinced Charles Richardson to disarm himself and come outside.

Richardson was arrested for DUI and other misdemeanor crimes.