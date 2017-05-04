Alexandra de Leon joined the NBC Right Now News Team May 2017. Alexandra is a reporter in the Yakima bureau and is reporting for Wake Up Northwest. She moved to Yakima, WA from Garden Grove, CA.

Born and raised in Southern California, she worked for KABC as an early morning news intern and as a news assistant. While in school she was a reporter and anchor for her university news station, Foothill Community News, as well as a writer for the campus newspaper, Campus Times. She graduated Cum Laude in January of 2017 from the University of La Verne with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

She can't wait to get to meet the people of the Yakima and Pacific Northwest communities!

Follow her on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Alexandradeleonn/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AdeleonNews

Instagram: @Alexandradeleonn

Have a story idea? Email her: alexandra.deleon@nbcrightnow.com