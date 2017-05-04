Early morning police raid in Kennewick results in large drug bust

KENNEWICK, WA - We have new information tonight about a multi-agency drug bust in Kennewick. Kennewick Police told NBC Right Now that a substantial amount of methamphetamine was recovered from a house on the 7100 block of West 4th Avenue.

It seems like a quiet and low-crime neighborhood, but around 4:00 this morning the Criminal Apprehension Team along with KPD got to the house ready to serve a search warrant. Right now, no one is in custody because no one was home at the time of the raid, but a neighbor woke up when he heard all of the police activity.

"We were just kind of curious and kind of concerned about what was going on in the neighborhood," said Randy Garner. "Just recently, another incident happened about a block away."

Kennewick Police told NBC Right Now that they're working with the federal task force out of Spokane in a connected investigation.

As of right now, police can't tell us how much methamphetamine they recovered this morning and they say they can't reveal much more information as this is an ongoing investigation. We'll bring your updates on this story as we learn more.