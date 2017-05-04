Town hall meeting to address crime and violence in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County leaders and law enforcement are holding a town hall meeting tonight to address violence and crime in the county.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon went to the Davis High School auditorium where the meeting will be taking place at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting is not only to address violence and crime; it will also give people a chance to voice their concerns.

The meeting is being organized by Yakima County Prosecutor, Joe Brusic.

Law enforcement and police chiefs from throughout the county have also been invited.

While law enforcement will be talking about what they're doing to fight crime, they're also asking for people to come out and ask questions so they can better understand the community and improve their efforts.

So far, there have been six homicides in Yakima this year. The most recent on April 24th, when a 14-year-old lost his life. Police said it was gang-related.

For the county, there have been a total of eight.