What you should do when it comes to kids and pets left in hot cars

TRI-CITIES, WA - Today is the hottest day of 2017 so far, and these rising temperatures are reminding us of those tragic stories of kids and pets being left inside of sweltering cars. So what do you do if you see something like this?

Local police departments are setting the record straight about a post that's circulating around Facebook. NBC Right Now spoke to a few people today who saw the post, and they say they agree with police about not taking the time to snap pictures of the child or pet, or screen shot the current temperature.

"Probably will not wait to make sure the temperature," said Margarita Gonzalez. "If I know it is hot, it is hot."

"It's terrible," said Tim Gerhard. "It seems ridiculous. It's common sense that you wouldn't do that to begin with. The post? I mean, leave it up to the police. Put it in their hands."

Contrary to what the Facebook post says, police say you should call 911 if you see a child or a dog locked in a hot car. However, we reached out to local police departments to see if you can be criminally charged with breaking a car window, and they said no because there is no intention to damage property.