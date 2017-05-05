Pasco Police investigating stabbing and an assault

PASCO, WA - Right now, Pasco Police are investigating two different incidents that happened early Friday morning.

Officers were first called to The Loyalty Inn on West Lewis Street for a report of a group fighting in the parking lot. When police got on scene, they found a car full of people and female in the passenger seat with stab wounds in the abdomen. Medics took her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Other officers in the area saw two men running away from the area and were able to catch them. Police arrested 23-year-old Vance Davis for assault and other warrants for his arrest and 18-year-old Dezmend Slind for assault and involvement in the fight.

While they were investigating the stabbing, they heard a single gunshot go off about a block away near 19th and Bonneville. Officers started checking the area and found the shot came from a house on the block. After investigating, PPD found the man threatened to shoot himself before pointint the gun at his fiancé and shoving her out of the house.

Luckily no one was injured and he didn't turn the gun on himself. That man was arrested for assault.

Police are still investigating both incidents.