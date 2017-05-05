Oklahoma man arrested after standoff in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - A 31-year-old Oklahoma man is in police custody after a lengthy standoff with police in Ellensburg. It happened at the Econolodge on Dolarway Road.

Police responded to reports of an armed man who barricaded himself inside. Officers say he's wanted on a warrant out of Tulsa related to an armed robbery there.



The man suffered minor injuries from less lethal rounds and was treated at Kittitas Valley Hospital.

Police took him into custody around 10:30 Thursday night.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Central Washington University Police, and Compressive Mental Health Professionals all helped with getting the suspect in custody.