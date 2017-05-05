Thursday night storms spark grass firePosted: Updated:
A fresh alternative at Fresh Leaf
What you should do when it comes to kids and pets left in hot cars
Kristina on the Course: Playing from the right tees
Early morning police raid in Kennewick results in large drug bust
Heath care bill passes in Congress
Uber ends practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washingtonians
AG Bob Ferguson announced today that he reached an agreement with Uber Technologies Inc. prohibiting its practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washington consumers.More >>
Road repairs continue next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
Work to repair deteriorated sections of Interstate 90 will continue next week and drivers need to be prepared for delays through several construction zones between North Bend and Ellensburg.More >>
Thursday night storms spark grass fire
Thursday night's thunderstorms made for great pictures but are also being blamed for starting a grass fire near Finley.More >>
Pasco Police investigating stabbing and an assault
Right now, Pasco Police are investigating two different incidents that happened early Friday morning.More >>
Health Care bill passes in Congress
The heath care bill put in front of Congress this morning needed 216 votes to pass and it got 217, paving the way for the bill to be brought to the Senate for consideration.More >>
What you should do when it comes to kids and pets left in hot cars
Today is the hottest day of 2017 so far, and these rising temperatures are reminding us of those tragic stories of kids and pets being left inside of sweltering cars.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Playing from the right tees
Kristina Shalhoup was back out at Wine Valley Golf Club for another segment of Kristina on the Course.More >>
A fresh alternative at Fresh Leaf
It's National Small Business Week, a week that shines a light on local small business owners, a vital part of our community and economy.More >>
Early morning police raid in Kennewick results in large drug bust
We have new information tonight about a multi-agency drug bust in Kennewick.More >>
WA governor signs bill allowing sunscreen in schools
Washington students will no longer need a note from a doctor and parent in order to use sunscreen at school under a new law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.More >>
