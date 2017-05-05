Thursday night storms spark grass fire

FINLEY, WA - Thursday night's thunderstorms made for great pictures but are also being blamed for starting a grass fire near Finley.

Benton County firefighters responded around 9:00 Thursday night near lower Blaire Road. By the time firefighters got on scene the flames had spread to more than 50 acres.

Firefighters had a hard time battling the flames because of where it was located, and while the city areas got a lot of rain, nothing fell near the fire.

The fire chief tells us it took them about 30 minutes to get the fire out.