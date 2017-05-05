Road repairs continue next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass

HYAK, WA – Work to repair deteriorated sections of Interstate 90 will continue next week and drivers need to be prepared for delays through several construction zones between North Bend and Ellensburg.

The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to remove and replace sections of deteriorating asphalt in both the westbound and eastbound lanes near the Price Creek area between mileposts 59 and 62. Drivers should plan for delays during the day on Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10 due to lane closures.

Drivers will also experience delays Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 12 due to daytime rolling slowdowns and lane closures during the day and at night in several locations between North Bend near milepost 47 to Ellensburg near milepost 120.

Drivers are encouraged to use our tools to help plan their trip across I-90 this summer: