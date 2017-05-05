Tri-City Orthopaedics donates 60 trauma kits to Benton County Sheriff’s Office

KENNEWICK, WA - On May 4th, Tri City Orthopaedics presented the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with medical supplies for deputies. These medical supplies will equip each deputy with enough emergency medical equipment to aid them in the field with serious trauma to deputies and/or citizens. These trauma kits are specifically designed to be carried on the deputy’s uniform and accessible at a moment’s notice.

“We are blessed to have such a great community to serve. Today Tri City Orthopaedic Clinic donated 60 trauma kits to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies, at times, work in remote areas and there can be a delay in getting paramedics or medical service to a scene of a life threatening injury; these trauma kits will aid the deputies in the field with serious trauma to deputies and/or citizens. These kits are designed to be carried on a deputies uniform and be accessible at a moments notice. Thank you Tri City Orthopaedics!” - Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher

“The Tri-City Orthopaedic team is extremely happy to support the Benton County Sherriff’s Department with the donation of an emergency trauma kit for each of their cruisers.

Our lives at TCO revolve around healthcare, but as with all the members of the community, law enforcement is an important part of the peace and safety we enjoy every day. Helping out law enforcement is an honor.” - Raleigh Hayter, co CEO