Tri-City Orthopaedics donates 60 trauma kits to Benton County Sheriff’s OfficePosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities VideoMore>>
-
A fresh alternative at Fresh Leaf
A fresh alternative at Fresh Leaf
What you should do when it comes to kids and pets left in hot cars
What you should do when it comes to kids and pets left in hot cars
Kristina on the Course: Playing from the right tees
Kristina on the Course: Playing from the right tees
Early morning police raid in Kennewick results in large drug bust
Early morning police raid in Kennewick results in large drug bust
Heath care bill passes in Congress
Heath care bill passes in Congress
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.More >>
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.More >>
Tri-City Orthopaedics donates 60 trauma kits to Benton County Sheriff’s Office
Tri-City Orthopaedics donates 60 trauma kits to Benton County Sheriff’s Office
On May 4th, Tri City Orthopaedics presented the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with medical supplies for deputies.More >>
On May 4th, Tri City Orthopaedics presented the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with medical supplies for deputies.More >>
Shocking Spring Slideshow
Shocking Spring Slideshow
We put together a SHOCKING spring slideshow to showcase all of the awesome lightning pictures our viewers sent in of last night's storm. Check it out here!More >>
We put together a SHOCKING spring slideshow to showcase all of the awesome lightning pictures our viewers sent in of last night's storm. Check it out here!More >>
State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months
State employees can take vacation days within first 6 months
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.More >>
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job.More >>
Uber ends practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washingtonians
Uber ends practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washingtonians
AG Bob Ferguson announced today that he reached an agreement with Uber Technologies Inc. prohibiting its practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washington consumers.More >>
AG Bob Ferguson announced today that he reached an agreement with Uber Technologies Inc. prohibiting its practice of sending unsolicited text messages to Washington consumers.More >>
Road repairs continue next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
Road repairs continue next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
Work to repair deteriorated sections of Interstate 90 will continue next week and drivers need to be prepared for delays through several construction zones between North Bend and Ellensburg.More >>
Work to repair deteriorated sections of Interstate 90 will continue next week and drivers need to be prepared for delays through several construction zones between North Bend and Ellensburg.More >>
Thursday night storms spark grass fire
Thursday night storms spark grass fire
Thursday night's thunderstorms made for great pictures but are also being blamed for starting a grass fire near Finley.More >>
Thursday night's thunderstorms made for great pictures but are also being blamed for starting a grass fire near Finley.More >>
Pasco Police investigating stabbing and an assault
Pasco Police investigating stabbing and an assault
Right now, Pasco Police are investigating two different incidents that happened early Friday morning.More >>
Right now, Pasco Police are investigating two different incidents that happened early Friday morning.More >>
Health Care bill passes in Congress
Health Care bill passes in Congress
The heath care bill put in front of Congress this morning needed 216 votes to pass and it got 217, paving the way for the bill to be brought to the Senate for consideration.More >>
The heath care bill put in front of Congress this morning needed 216 votes to pass and it got 217, paving the way for the bill to be brought to the Senate for consideration.More >>
What you should do when it comes to kids and pets left in hot cars
What you should do when it comes to kids and pets left in hot cars
Today is the hottest day of 2017 so far, and these rising temperatures are reminding us of those tragic stories of kids and pets being left inside of sweltering cars.More >>
Today is the hottest day of 2017 so far, and these rising temperatures are reminding us of those tragic stories of kids and pets being left inside of sweltering cars.More >>